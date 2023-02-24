Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 2.4 %

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €65.40 ($69.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.59. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.