Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.04) to €3.60 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.78) to €3.20 ($3.40) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

