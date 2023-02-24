Kurt D. Forche Sells 3,265 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

K stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.