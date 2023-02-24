Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $98,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $102.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

