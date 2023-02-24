Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 29.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

LSTR stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.