LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.01.
About LiqTech International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.