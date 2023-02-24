Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCID. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of LCID opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lucid Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087,545 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.