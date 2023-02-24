Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $6.76

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $5.81. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1,347,641 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

