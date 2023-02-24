Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.57 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

