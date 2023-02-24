Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 555.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Magnite worth $112,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Magnite by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 505,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magnite by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Magnite Trading Down 16.2 %

About Magnite

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.



Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.



