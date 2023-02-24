Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

MRVI stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

