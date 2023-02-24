Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE MATX opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Matson has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

