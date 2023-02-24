MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in UDR by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

