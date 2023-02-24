MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 768,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,604,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.27 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

