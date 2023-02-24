Michael Neller Sells 1,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AON Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:AON opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.39. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.