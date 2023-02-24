Michael Neller Sells 1,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AON opened at $304.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.39. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

