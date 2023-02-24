Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

