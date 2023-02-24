Mizuho Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares in the company, valued at $161,487,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.