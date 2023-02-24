MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 3.0 %

FISV stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.