MML Investors Services LLC Buys 12,714 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

