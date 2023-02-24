MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 445,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,003,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

