MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Shares of ENPH opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

