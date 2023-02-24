MML Investors Services LLC Invests $5.86 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.