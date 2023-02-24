MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $208.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

