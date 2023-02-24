MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in MSCI by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 210,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MSCI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in MSCI by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $527.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.78 and its 200-day moving average is $480.86. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

