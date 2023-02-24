MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.