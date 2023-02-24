MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,962 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,352,000 after buying an additional 326,080 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 350,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 208,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

