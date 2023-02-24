Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 356.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

