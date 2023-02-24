Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -185.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

