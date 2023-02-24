Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %
Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.
Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -185.37%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
