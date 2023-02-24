Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.