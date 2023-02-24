Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.