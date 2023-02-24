Morgan Stanley Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $390.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.50.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.09. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 184,388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

