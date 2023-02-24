Morgan Stanley Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $191.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.57 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

