Morgan Stanley Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $76.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.