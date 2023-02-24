Morgan Stanley Raises Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $67.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a PEG ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $17,218,194. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

