Morgan Stanley Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $50.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:UNM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

