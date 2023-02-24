M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

MTB stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

