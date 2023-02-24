M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.