National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $56.24. National Health Investors shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 245,155 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

