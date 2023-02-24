Needham & Company LLC Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $178.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGEN. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.82.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Seagen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2,782.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

