NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.55.

NTAP stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

