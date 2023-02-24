NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.55.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.