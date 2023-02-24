Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $165,000 Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

