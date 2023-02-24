Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.1 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 844.44%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

