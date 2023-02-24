Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 4,087.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

