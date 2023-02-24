Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 441,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE UNM opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.