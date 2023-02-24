Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 710 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

