Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,026 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $113,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.0 %

Albemarle stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $266.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

