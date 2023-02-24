Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,673 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Baker Hughes worth $87,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 977,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 356,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 267,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

