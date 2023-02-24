Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 34,875 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $80,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public
In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of WTW stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average is $229.03.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
Read More
