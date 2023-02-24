Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,679,236 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,679,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,936,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of BALL opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

